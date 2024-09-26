Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LZB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,779.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $137,881.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,779.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.28.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

