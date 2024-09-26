Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 3,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Marcus Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MCS opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

