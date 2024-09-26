Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Stock Down 0.7 %

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

VLGEA opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

