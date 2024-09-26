Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth $85,000.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

