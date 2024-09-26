Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 116,142.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. UBS Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.