Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.64.

Shares of CASY opened at $371.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.19. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.13 and a 52-week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

