Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,300,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Shares of LW opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

