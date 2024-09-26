Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of TR opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $35.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.16.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 27.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.