Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,793,000 after acquiring an additional 515,710 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in First American Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,237,000 after purchasing an additional 479,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 65.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 943,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,916,000 after buying an additional 374,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 455,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,328,000 after buying an additional 217,496 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 103.35%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

