Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 13,700 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,078 shares of company stock worth $6,325,042. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

