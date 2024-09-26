Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 36,000 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWW. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.