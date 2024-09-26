Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 45,698 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 181.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,586 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,973,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 166,120 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a current ratio of 89.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.58%.

FBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

