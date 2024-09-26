Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 280.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after acquiring an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,236,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,333 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,699,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,373,000 after buying an additional 181,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $77.09.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

