Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

