Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 22,050 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

