Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

