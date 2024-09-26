Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 83,457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 1.0 %

FMC opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

