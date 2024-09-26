Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in National Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 45.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.82. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.

In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

