Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 312 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9,273.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 243,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile



Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

