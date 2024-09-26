Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Wendy’s worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $20,574,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,094,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 199,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $20.84.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

