Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,378 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 216,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

