Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

MOO stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $789.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $79.61.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

