Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Flex by 623.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 37.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

