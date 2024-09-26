Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Purchased by DME Capital Management LP

DME Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Galapagos makes up 0.3% of DME Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DME Capital Management LP’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 56.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $5,284,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 783.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Galapagos Price Performance

Galapagos stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $42.46.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

