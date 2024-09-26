Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Performance

GLXZ remained flat at $2.77 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,376. Galaxy Gaming has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.