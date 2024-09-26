Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.57

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $3.38. Galaxy Resources shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.
Galaxy Resources Trading Down 1.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.
About Galaxy Resources
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
