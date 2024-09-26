Gamehost Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE GH traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.39. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.47. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$8.45 and a 52-week high of C$10.78.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.30 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Gamehost will post 0.9682836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

