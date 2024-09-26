Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,728.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,728 ($23.14) and last traded at GBX 1,722.61 ($23.07), with a volume of 114900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,720 ($23.03).

GAMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($26.51) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($30.13) to GBX 2,300 ($30.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,965.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,542.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,439.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,103.45%.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

