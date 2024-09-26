Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,427,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,503,847 shares.The stock last traded at $3.60 and had previously closed at $2.91.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.22 million, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,522 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

