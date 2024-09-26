GAP (GAP) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) is one of 15 public companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GAP to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92% GAP Competitors 3.12% -376.16% 6.89%

Dividends

GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. GAP pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out -52.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00 GAP Competitors 359 2137 2391 31 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GAP and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

GAP presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.27%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 11.08%. Given GAP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAP and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.17 billion $502.00 million -0.77 GAP Competitors $10.54 billion $637.10 million 10.59

GAP has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

GAP has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP’s peers have a beta of 2.18, meaning that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GAP peers beat GAP on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

