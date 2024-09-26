Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GATO. CIBC reduced their target price on Gatos Silver from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gatos Silver

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,329,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATO opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 2.09. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.