Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GATO. CIBC reduced their target price on Gatos Silver from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Gatos Silver
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver Stock Performance
GATO opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 2.09. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gatos Silver
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.