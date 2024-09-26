GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in GEE Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

