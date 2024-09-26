GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
Shares of JOB opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.61.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.