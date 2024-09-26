Gene Foca Sells 6,062 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $21,883.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 451,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,528.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Getty Images stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 279,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,211. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GETY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 136.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 39,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

