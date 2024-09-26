General Dynamics Co. to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2026 earnings at $17.89 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $301.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.69. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $309.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,194,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

