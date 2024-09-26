General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in General Mills by 769.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 65.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

GIS stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

