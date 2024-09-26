General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $42.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Nomura cut shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.92.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,924,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in General Motors by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 570,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after buying an additional 470,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

