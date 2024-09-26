General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.72 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.92.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

