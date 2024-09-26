Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Genesco were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $5,162,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $307.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

