GENinCode (LON:GENI) Shares Down 7.7%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 117,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 223,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

GENinCode Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

GENinCode Company Profile

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

