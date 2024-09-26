Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Genus Price Performance

GENSF remained flat at $24.08 during trading on Thursday. Genus has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

