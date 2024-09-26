Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA) Director Purchases C$10,500.00 in Stock

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) Director Kiril Mugerman bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.
Geomega Resources Price Performance
Shares of GMA remained flat at C$0.07 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 261,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,724. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. Geomega Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.90.
Geomega Resources Company Profile
