Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA) Director Purchases C$10,500.00 in Stock

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) Director Kiril Mugerman bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

Geomega Resources Price Performance

Shares of GMA remained flat at C$0.07 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 261,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,724. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. Geomega Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Geomega Resources alerts:

Geomega Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

Receive News & Ratings for Geomega Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geomega Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.