GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GeoPark Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 504,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,466. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $444.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. Research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

