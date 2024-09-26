George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading 0.9% Higher

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64. 633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
George Risk Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.31.
George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 14.75%.
About George Risk Industries
George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.
