George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading 0.9% Higher

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64. 633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

George Risk Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Get George Risk Industries alerts:

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

George Risk Industries Increases Dividend

About George Risk Industries

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from George Risk Industries’s previous annual dividend of $0.65. George Risk Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

(Get Free Report)

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Risk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Risk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.