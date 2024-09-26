Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.23

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $22.85. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 17,757 shares.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.85 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

