Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Sells $116,133.70 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $116,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,897.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Getty Images stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 279,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,211. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 2.05. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GETY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Getty Images

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 39,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Getty Images by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.