Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Jennifer Leyden Sells 12,124 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $43,767.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 279,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,211. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images during the second quarter valued at $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Getty Images by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 39,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Getty Images by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GETY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on GETY

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.