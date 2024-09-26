Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells $21,623.90 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $21,623.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,196.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Performance

GETY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 279,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. Getty Images’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GETY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Images

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Getty Images by 136.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 39,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.