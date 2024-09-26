Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 47,406,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 20,956,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £850,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

