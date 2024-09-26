Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374,489 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,029,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,413,000 after purchasing an additional 256,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

