GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $66.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,172,300.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,441 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,725 shares of company stock worth $6,675,734. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GitLab by 78.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $76,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,196,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

